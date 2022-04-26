ProShare Advisors LLC Has $190.82 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,222,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $190,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AOS opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.91. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.