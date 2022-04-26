ProShare Advisors LLC Has $190.82 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,222,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $190,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

