ProShare Advisors LLC Has $220.39 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,565,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,870 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $220,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 874,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $103,351,000 after purchasing an additional 106,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Shares of ABT opened at $120.01 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.46 and its 200-day moving average is $125.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

