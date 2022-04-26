ProShare Advisors LLC Has $255.85 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,187,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771,403 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.5% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Starbucks worth $255,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,947 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average of $100.66. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $76.73 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

