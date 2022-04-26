ProShare Advisors LLC Has $36.36 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $36,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $665.48. 2,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,485. The company has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $727.20 and a 200-day moving average of $832.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $648.00 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

