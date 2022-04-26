ProShare Advisors LLC Has $411.38 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 781,669 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of PayPal worth $411,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.