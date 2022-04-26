ProShare Advisors LLC Has $68.21 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,949 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,943 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of American Express worth $68,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in American Express by 1,647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,638,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after acquiring an additional 869,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $182.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 12 month low of $145.56 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.