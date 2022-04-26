ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Dover worth $164,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Dover by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,612,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $141.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.13 and a 200 day moving average of $165.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

