ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 65,825 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 828,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,825 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $34,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

