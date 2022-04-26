ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 87,615 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,615 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.05% of NorthWestern worth $31,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in NorthWestern by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,735,000 after buying an additional 55,218 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,514,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,876,000 after buying an additional 114,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 42,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sidoti lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $60.12. 2,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

