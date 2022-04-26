ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100,912 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $211,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $468.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $593.72.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

