ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 903,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,858 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Chubb worth $174,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 8.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 134.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE:CB opened at $207.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.