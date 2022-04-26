ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Stock Price Up 2.6%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) shares rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 529,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,566,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016,913 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,543,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,044 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after acquiring an additional 882,393 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,240,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 241,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,830,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.