ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 237,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 13,030,653 shares.The stock last traded at $42.16 and had previously closed at $41.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

