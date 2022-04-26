Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.14

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71.
About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)
