PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.34 billion-$9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.PVH also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.600 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.29.

PVH stock traded down $3.24 on Tuesday, reaching $72.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,370. PVH has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.13%.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PVH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PVH by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99,552 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PVH by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in PVH by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in PVH by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

