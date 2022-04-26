Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Q2 posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $131.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.18 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.04. 351,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33. Q2 has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $108.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

