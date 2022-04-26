Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) will report sales of $589.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $589.90 million. Qiagen posted sales of $567.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. DZ Bank raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 8.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 446.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 681.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 26,041 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QGEN traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.21. 14,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,717. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $41.32 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

