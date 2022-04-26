Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.140-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.92.

Get Qiagen alerts:

NYSE QGEN traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qiagen has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.97.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Qiagen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.