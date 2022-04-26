Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,074 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $9.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $421.15. The company had a trading volume of 487,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $441.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.89. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $406.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

