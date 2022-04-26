Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 12,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $15.42 on Tuesday, hitting $652.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,485. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $648.00 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $727.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $832.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.