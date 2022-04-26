Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,332.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,980 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,320,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,472,000 after buying an additional 121,458 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 381,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,184,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 212,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.63. The company had a trading volume of 28,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,914. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $91.87 and a one year high of $108.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

