Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,362 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,266,119. The company has a market capitalization of $204.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Cowen raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

