Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,535 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.2% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.52.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $135.44. 264,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,236,557. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.87. The company has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.16%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

