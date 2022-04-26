Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.61. 156,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,163,370. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.69.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

