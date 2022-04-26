Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,929 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,863,138. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.55) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Delta Air Lines Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.