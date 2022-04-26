Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,925 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 279,252 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after buying an additional 100,471 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Splunk by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,885 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the software company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Splunk by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,283,404 shares of the software company’s stock worth $148,516,000 after buying an additional 147,396 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.27. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $392,490. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

