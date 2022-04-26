Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.7% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.13. The stock had a trading volume of 243,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.30 and a 200-day moving average of $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $275.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.73.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

