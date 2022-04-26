Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.1% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $658,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 824,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $496,838,000 after purchasing an additional 297,794 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Netflix stock traded down $8.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.32. 487,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,706,833. The company has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.34 and its 200 day moving average is $500.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.51 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.