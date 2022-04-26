Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Wolfe Research lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of RF traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 443,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596,615. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

