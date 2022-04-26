Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,690,240 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.38.

