Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) vs. Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Financial Analysis

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) and Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $102.35 million 1.51 -$6.17 million ($0.32) -14.39 Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$5.62 million N/A N/A

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quipt Home Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical -8.86% -4.36% -2.17% Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Quipt Home Medical and Quoin Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 7 0 3.00 Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus price target of $10.58, suggesting a potential upside of 129.82%. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 462.77%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Quipt Home Medical.

Summary

Quoin Pharmaceuticals beats Quipt Home Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. In addition, it provides nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilator equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, equipment solutions, power wheelchairs, oxygen therapy, bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, compressors, patient lifts, walkers, products for wound care, and medical equipment for home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. It offers QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome; QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Ashburn, Virginia.

