Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives $12.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

RDUS stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.89. 67,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,249. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.93. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Radius Health by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after buying an additional 2,042,656 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 6,788.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 928,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,384,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 330,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 251,374 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

