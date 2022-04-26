Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for 0.3% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 229,610 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 743,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 173,722 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. 3,981,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,536. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 151.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.45.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

