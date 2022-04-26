Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $17.53 Million Stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,271 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF comprises 7.2% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $17,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,643,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,312,000.

Get JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF alerts:

BATS JPHY traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.02. 365,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.