Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $17.53 Million Stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,271 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF comprises 7.2% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $17,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,643,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,312,000.
BATS JPHY traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.02. 365,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27.
