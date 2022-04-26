Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,351 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 4.8% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.58. 2,936,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,352. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.64 and a 200 day moving average of $251.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.96.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.