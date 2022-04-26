Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Invests $706,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises approximately 0.3% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE:OHI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,981,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,536. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.