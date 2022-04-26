Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Invests $706,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises approximately 0.3% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:OHI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,981,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,536. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.41%.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.45.
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
