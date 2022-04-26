Raise (RAISE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $491.00

Raise (RAISE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $49,914.70 and $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raise has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

