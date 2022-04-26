Realio Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.28 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $183,169.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043842 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.45 or 0.07381616 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00046874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

