Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

RCON opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.14. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $17.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Recon Technology by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 336,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Recon Technology in the second quarter worth $776,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Recon Technology in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Recon Technology in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Recon Technology in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

