Refinable Trading Down 15.8% This Week (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $649,167.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00043905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.87 or 0.07396132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00044304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

