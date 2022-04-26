Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $709.19.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

REGN stock traded down $15.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $674.82. 537,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.83. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $478.40 and a 1-year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 44.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $5,132,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $899,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

