Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RNO. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on Renault in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on Renault in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on Renault in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.62 ($37.22).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €23.12 ($24.85) on Friday. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($108.28). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.78.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

