Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives $67.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $61.12. The company had a trading volume of 110,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,377. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $881.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.17 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.