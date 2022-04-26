RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

Shares of RNXT opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01. RenovoRx has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenovoRx will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

