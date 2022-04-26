Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $4.20 on Friday. Ring Energy has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $420.81 million, a P/E ratio of -139.95 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 299.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at $54,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 69.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

