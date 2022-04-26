Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Announces Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.36. 854,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,451. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $83.46 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.40.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

