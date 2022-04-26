Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 0.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $16.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $472.01. 1,021,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,938. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $458.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $417.54 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

