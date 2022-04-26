Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,735,000 after buying an additional 92,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,283,000 after buying an additional 85,768 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,428,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,249,000 after buying an additional 81,713 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROP opened at $455.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $417.54 and a one year high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

