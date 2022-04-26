Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.500-$15.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $15.50-15.75 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $13.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $468.70. 13,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $417.54 and a one year high of $505.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.58.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.